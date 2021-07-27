Fort Meade Declassified Ep 38 Arundel County Rideshare Coordinator Jessica Allen

This episode we have the Anne Arundel County Rideshare coordinator, Jessica Allen on with us to talk about all of the services available to commuters in the area.



You can find more information at the rideshare site below.



ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY RIDESHARE WEBSITE - https://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/commuter-crew

(Explore different commuting options available in Anne Arundel County from biking and pedestrian trails to carpools to vanpools and transit routes)



EXSITING RIDESHARE DATABASE - https://www.commuterconnections.org/

(find others who live and work near you, have similar work schedules, and are interested in carpooling and/or vanpooling to and from work)



POOL REWARDS - https://www.commuterconnections.org/pool-rewards/

(receive up to $200.00 toward the cost of any new van pool created to accommodate 7 – 15 ppl)



INCENTRIP - https://incentrip.org/

(The points you earn can be accumulated and redeemed for $10, $20, or $50 in cash. It’s basically like your standard credit card points program)



COMMUTER CHOICE MARYLAND - https://mdot.maryland.gov/tso/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=31

(Commuter Choice Maryland is here to connect commuters to transportation options that fit their lifestyle, schedule, and budget.)



COMMUTE W/ENTERPRISE - https://www.commutewithenterprise.com/en/commuters.html

(A great resource for those who want to start their own vanpool within their co-workers, customize vehicles to meet your needs.)



CARPOOL NOW - https://www.commuterconnections.org/carpool-now-app/

Real-time application that assistance in finding carpools that are available in real-time)