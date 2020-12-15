This episode Maryland Delegate for District 32, Mike Rogers, stops by to talk about what it means to represent members of the Fort Meade community and how his service to our nation shaped his career.
This is our last episode of 2020, be safe and stay healthy and join us again in the New Year!
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 15:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64888
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108105376.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:14
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|23
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 23 - Maryland Delegate for District 32 Mike Rogers, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT