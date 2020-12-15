Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 23 - Maryland Delegate for District 32 Mike Rogers

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode Maryland Delegate for District 32, Mike Rogers, stops by to talk about what it means to represent members of the Fort Meade community and how his service to our nation shaped his career.

    This is our last episode of 2020, be safe and stay healthy and join us again in the New Year!

