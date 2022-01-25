Fort Meade Declassified Ep 49 Kuhn Hall and the Resiliency Portal

We are one episode away from the big 5-0 and on this episode we are talking to John McBeth, a member of the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation, about the Resiliency portal. Kuhn Hall will be open soon and inside you will find amongst all of the resources a kiosk with access to this new online resource.



Tune in and find out more!!



And visit the site at: Ftmeaderesiliency.org