Fort Meade Declassified Ep 49 Kuhn Hall and the Resiliency Portal

We are one episode away from the big 5-0 and on this episode we are talking to John McBeth, a member of the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation, about the Resiliency portal. Kuhn Hall will be open soon and inside you will find amongst all of the resources a kiosk with access to this new online resource.
Tune in and find out more!!
And visit the site at: Ftmeaderesiliency.org
