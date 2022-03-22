Fort Meade Declassified Ep 53 a Service Dog joins the team and we say farewell to Kirk

We open this episode welcoming a service dog to the team and Joe tells us about his time and training with the program. Then we say farewell to Kirk Fechter, our Garrison Safety Officer, after over 40 years of federal service.



Tune in!