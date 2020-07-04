Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 6 Part 1 - Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, DISA JFHQ-DODIN

Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, is the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the commander of the Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN). She joins us today to talk about her dual-hatted role in part one of our Women's Leadership episode.