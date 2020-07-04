Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, is the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the commander of the Joint Force Headquarters Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN). She joins us today to talk about her dual-hatted role in part one of our Women's Leadership episode.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2020 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63337
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107759603.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:11
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 6 Part 1 - Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, DISA JFHQ-DODIN, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
