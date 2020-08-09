In this episode we sit down with Col. Christopher Nyland, the new Fort Meade garrison commander. We also hang out with Chris Riley, a member of the DISA team and also a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader.
Fort Meade Declassified Ep 16: Meet your new Garrison Commander, Col. Christopher Nyland, by Sherry Kuiper
