Fort Meade Declassified Ep 16: Meet your new Garrison Commander, Col. Christopher Nyland

In this episode we sit down with Col. Christopher Nyland, the new Fort Meade garrison commander. We also hang out with Chris Riley, a member of the DISA team and also a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader.



