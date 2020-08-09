Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 16: Meet your new Garrison Commander, Col. Christopher Nyland

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    In this episode we sit down with Col. Christopher Nyland, the new Fort Meade garrison commander. We also hang out with Chris Riley, a member of the DISA team and also a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 16: Meet your new Garrison Commander, Col. Christopher Nyland, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

