Fort Meade Declassified Ep 61 Safety with Dave Engel

On this episode we have the new Safety Officer for Fort Meade, Dave Engel, come in and chat with us about taking over after the retirement of Kirk Fechter and revitalizing the safety program.
We also have a quick chat about the upcoming Town Hall, which is the last one for Col. Chris Nyland and the first for Col. James Maker from Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Clinic.
