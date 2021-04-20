This episode we talk with Andrew Pike about all things AER and how you can benefit from it as a service member, family member or veteran. It's a great episode with lots of information, tune in!
For more information about AER visit:
https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 31 Andrew Pike for Army Emergency Relief, by Joseph Nieves
