    Fort Meade Declassified - Special Episode with MG Omar Jones

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    We have a special episode with Maj. Gen. Omar jones, senior Commander of the Military District of Washington and Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region. We talk a little about who he is, how are we doing with the Covid response and what's happening with the housing campaign. Tune in.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:23
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 6
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
