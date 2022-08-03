On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we talking about the medical aspect of the Fort Meade Exceptional Family Member Program with Dr. Denise Richardson, director and Mr. Dwayne Watson, EFMP case coordinator. We discuss how to navigate the paper process, some tips for ensuring things run smoothly and addressing challenges families face.
Be sure to visit the Fort George G. Meade Facebook page to watch our EFMP Town Hall that was held March 2.
Also be on the lookout for a new page for EFMP on the Fort Meade website, which will launch in April.
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 53: Fort Meade Medical EFMP, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS
