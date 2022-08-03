Fort Meade Declassified Ep 53: Fort Meade Medical EFMP

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68645" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we talking about the medical aspect of the Fort Meade Exceptional Family Member Program with Dr. Denise Richardson, director and Mr. Dwayne Watson, EFMP case coordinator. We discuss how to navigate the paper process, some tips for ensuring things run smoothly and addressing challenges families face.



Be sure to visit the Fort George G. Meade Facebook page to watch our EFMP Town Hall that was held March 2.



Also be on the lookout for a new page for EFMP on the Fort Meade website, which will launch in April.