    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 2

    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 2

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode we speak to the Director of Public Works about recycling and the School Liaison Officer about education and school programs for students on the installation. Remember to visit our Community Calendar page for a list of events happening across Fort Meade: https://home.army.mil/meade/index.php/about/event-calendar

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2020 07:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:35
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 2
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Episode 2, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast

