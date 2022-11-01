Fort Meade Declassified Ep 48 Howard and Anne Arundel County Workforce Development

On this episode we talk about employment services for spouses, veterans and transitioning service members. Anthony Matsen, a spouse of a Marine stationed in our area, joins us to talk about his experience with the Workforce Development program and the challenges of being a military spouse.



Tune in!



Workforce development sites:

https://www.annapolis.gov/1449/Anne-Arundel-Workforce-Development-Corpo



https://www.howardcountymd.gov/howardworkforce