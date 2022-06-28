Fort Meade Declassified Ep 60 Feds Feed Families Dog Walk event w/Ciera Barnes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69718" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode we talk with Ciera Barnes about the Feds Feed Families program and their Dog Walk event happening on July 9th from 9 to 11 a.m.



You can bring your dog and some donation items to help families feed their pets. Listen to the episode for more information and we hope to see someone our listeners at the event!



Tune in!