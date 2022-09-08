On this episode we have Mr. George Matthews, Employment Assistance Program Supervisor for the Army Community Service Directorate, and he talks with us about the Spouse Employment Seminar happening on August 25th.
To register for the event contact george.e.matthews.civ@army.mil or call 301-677-7571/5590
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2022 15:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70097
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109156424.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:55
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|63
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 63 Spouse Employment Seminar w/George Matthews, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT