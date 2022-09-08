Fort Meade Declassified Ep 63 Spouse Employment Seminar w/George Matthews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70097" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode we have Mr. George Matthews, Employment Assistance Program Supervisor for the Army Community Service Directorate, and he talks with us about the Spouse Employment Seminar happening on August 25th.



To register for the event contact george.e.matthews.civ@army.mil or call 301-677-7571/5590