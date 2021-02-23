Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 27 Inauguration Task Force

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    To find out more information about the Owl Prowl on February 25 and the USO Baker’s Bounty head to our community calendar at the link below and click on the respective events:

    https://home.army.mil/meade/index.php/about/event-calendar

    Don’t forget to check out the new resource for service in and around Fort Meade at ftmeaderesiliency.org

    You can view LTC Chapeau's interview here:
    https://www.today.com/video/inauguration-parade-director-details-schedule-of-events-99716677828

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:38
