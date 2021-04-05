Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 32 Maj. Gen. Omar Jones Commander of MDW/JTFNCR

    05.04.2021

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Join us for a spectacular episode with the Commander of the Military District of Washington and Joint Task Force National Capital Region - say that three times fast.
    We sat down with the General on his very last official visit to Fort Meade and talked about his time as MDW Commander and these last, very interesting, years.

    Tune in!

    Find MDW at: https://www.facebook.com/MDWUSARMY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 32 Maj. Gen. Omar Jones Commander of MDW/JTFNCR, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

