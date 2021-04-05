Fort Meade Declassified Ep 32 Maj. Gen. Omar Jones Commander of MDW/JTFNCR

Join us for a spectacular episode with the Commander of the Military District of Washington and Joint Task Force National Capital Region - say that three times fast.

We sat down with the General on his very last official visit to Fort Meade and talked about his time as MDW Commander and these last, very interesting, years.



Find MDW at: https://www.facebook.com/MDWUSARMY