On this episode of Declassified we have Lynn Nichols from the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee and comedian Ala Bama on the show to talk about an upcoming Comedy Night here at Club Meade.
We had both Lynn and Ala Bama on the show last year to highlight the comedy show which got pushed back due to the pandemic restrictions but now they are back and the show is gonna be great!
They are live on Oct. 23rd at 8 p.m. at Club Meade. They have comedians Ala Bama, Robin Montague, Kevin Anthony and Chris Thomas. Tune in and check it out!
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 42 Central Maryland Chamber Comedy Show, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
