Fort Meade Declassified EP 41 Capital Shield

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Dave Mazi, Deputy Director of Emergency Services for Fort Meade. From September 20th through September 24, Fort Meade will be participating in the annual Capital Shield Training Exercise.



To sign up for the alert system Dave talks about in the interview, drop him an email at david.a.mazi.civ@army.mil



To register for the Illuminate the Darkness Walk on September 24th at Gaffney Track starting at 6 pm, email Ms. Laurie Hanley at laurie.hanley@navy.mil or Ms. Teresa Shipman at teresa.a.shipman.civ@mail.mil



Get more on the father/Son Army Chaplain story from Bryan Spann by visiting our YouTube Channel Meade TV



Don't forget to visit the Fort Meade website at home.army.mil/meade