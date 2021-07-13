Fort Meade Declassified Ep 37 Farewell to two of our own

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66896" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is a very special episode where we talk to Larry Whitley, Chief of Command Information and Mary Doyle, Chief of Media Relations for the Public Affairs team here at Fort Meade. They are both retiring this year and we wanted to sit down with them and hear all about their time in the military and as civilian team members here with Team Meade. Enjoy the show!