Fort Meade Declassified Ep 37 Farewell to two of our own

This is a very special episode where we talk to Larry Whitley, Chief of Command Information and Mary Doyle, Chief of Media Relations for the Public Affairs team here at Fort Meade. They are both retiring this year and we wanted to sit down with them and hear all about their time in the military and as civilian team members here with Team Meade. Enjoy the show!
