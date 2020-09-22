Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 17: the 2020 Census and Sarah's House

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode we talk about the 202 Census and what it means for you and your city, then we sit down with our Kelly Anderson from Sarah's House, a Catholic Charities of Baltimore shelter here on Fort Meade.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 14:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:49:01
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 17
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 17: the 2020 Census and Sarah's House, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

