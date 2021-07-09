Fort Meade Declassified Ep 40 The Back to School Special

On this episode we are back with Sarah Bonise our School Liaison and we are talking about all things back-to-school.
And a big Welcome back! to our students here with Team Meade. Be safe and have a great school year!
There are loads of great resources out there for parents:
Anne Arundel County Public School: AACPS.org
Tutoring services: tutor.com
Family Advocacy Program at: https://meade.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service - 301-677- 4118
The Anne Arundel County Library: https://www.aacpl.net/
Partners for Success: 410-222-3805
