Fort Meade Declassified Ep 40 The Back to School Special

On this episode we are back with Sarah Bonise our School Liaison and we are talking about all things back-to-school.



And a big Welcome back! to our students here with Team Meade. Be safe and have a great school year!



There are loads of great resources out there for parents:

Anne Arundel County Public School: AACPS.org

Tutoring services: tutor.com

Family Advocacy Program at: https://meade.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service - 301-677- 4118

The Anne Arundel County Library: https://www.aacpl.net/

Partners for Success: 410-222-3805