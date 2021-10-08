On this episode we talk to George Matthews the Employment Assistance Program Supervisor from Army Community Service. The ACS offers a wide range of services for our military members and their families and you can find them at: https://meade.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service
You can also reach them at 301-677-5590.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 08:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67092
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108506482.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:31
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|39
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 39 George Matthews from Army Community Service, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT