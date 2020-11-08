Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 14 - Saying Farewell to Garrison Commander, Col. Spragg

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 14 - Saying Farewell to Garrison Commander, Col. Spragg

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    In this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Garrison Commander, Col. Erich Spragg and his wife, Heather to talk about their time here at Fort Meade - Everything from a rough first week at the fort to the best restaurants to what, and who, they will miss the most.

    Col. Spragg's Change of Command Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. We invite you to join us virtually on the Fort Meade Facebook page.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 13:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64068
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107932026.mp3
    Length: 00:40:10
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 14
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 14 - Saying Farewell to Garrison Commander, Col. Spragg, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast

