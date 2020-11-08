Fort Meade Declassified Ep 14 - Saying Farewell to Garrison Commander, Col. Spragg

In this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Garrison Commander, Col. Erich Spragg and his wife, Heather to talk about their time here at Fort Meade - Everything from a rough first week at the fort to the best restaurants to what, and who, they will miss the most.



Col. Spragg's Change of Command Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. We invite you to join us virtually on the Fort Meade Facebook page.