    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 33 Meade High School Teacher of the Year

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode we chat with Jing Dai, a Chinese language teacher at Meade High School. This year Jing Dai was selected as Teacher of the Year for the Anne Arundel County Public School system. We had a great time talking with her so tune in and enjoy!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 33 Meade High School Teacher of the Year, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

