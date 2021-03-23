Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 29: Family Advocacy Program Social Worker Katherine Schaible

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 29: Family Advocacy Program Social Worker Katherine Schaible

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This week we have F.A.P. Social Worker Katherine Schaible talks to us about resiliency in relationships and family life. We have another Jibber for you as well.

    You can find the Family Advocacy Program info at: https://meade.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service

    #FamilyFirst #TeamMeade #Jibber

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65759
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108244519.mp3
    Length: 00:39:30
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 29
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 29: Family Advocacy Program Social Worker Katherine Schaible, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT