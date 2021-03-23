This week we have F.A.P. Social Worker Katherine Schaible talks to us about resiliency in relationships and family life. We have another Jibber for you as well.
You can find the Family Advocacy Program info at: https://meade.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 29: Family Advocacy Program Social Worker Katherine Schaible, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
