Fort Meade Declassified Ep 29: Family Advocacy Program Social Worker Katherine Schaible

This week we have F.A.P. Social Worker Katherine Schaible talks to us about resiliency in relationships and family life. We have another Jibber for you as well.



You can find the Family Advocacy Program info at: https://meade.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service



#FamilyFirst #TeamMeade #Jibber