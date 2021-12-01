Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 24: NAMI Howard County Veterans Support Group

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    In this episode of Fort Meade Declassified we talk with Paul Rivers, John Way and Topaz Navarro, three facilitators and Veterans, from the NAMI Howard County Veterans Support Group. This is a free resource open to anyone! While this group is geared toward Veterans, anyone over the age of 18 can participate. The group meets on the first Monday of every month and are currently doing virtual meetings due to COVID-19.

    For more information head to www.namihowardcounty.org

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 24: NAMI Howard County Veterans Support Group, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

