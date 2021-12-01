Fort Meade Declassified Ep 24: NAMI Howard County Veterans Support Group

In this episode of Fort Meade Declassified we talk with Paul Rivers, John Way and Topaz Navarro, three facilitators and Veterans, from the NAMI Howard County Veterans Support Group. This is a free resource open to anyone! While this group is geared toward Veterans, anyone over the age of 18 can participate. The group meets on the first Monday of every month and are currently doing virtual meetings due to COVID-19.



For more information head to www.namihowardcounty.org