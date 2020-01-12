Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 22 The Recovery Review Board

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This week we talk to Dave Mazi a member of the Recovery Review Board, a collection of leaders from across the installation that work together to decide the status of services in light of the Covid response.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.01.2020 13:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64705
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108081876.mp3
    Length: 00:18:42
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 22
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    Location: MD, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 22 The Recovery Review Board, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

