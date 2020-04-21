Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, director of Defense Information Systems Agency is joined by the agency Chief of Staff, Laura Radney and the Cyber Development Director, Dr. Serena Chan to discuss what it means to be a woman in leadership, the challenges they have faced and what we can all do to help ensure equality when it comes to leadership opportunities for women in the workplace.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2020 15:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63456
|Filename:
|2004/DOD_107780177.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:59
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ep. 6 Part 2 - Women's Leadership Panel, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT