Fort Meade Declassified Ep 28 AACPS Student Board Member Drake Smith

This week we sit down with a Anne Arundel County Public School's Board of Education member Drake Smith, a senior at Meade High currently enrolled in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.



Here is a small portion of his profile at the AACPS:

"Prior to being elected as Student Member of the Board, Drake was President of the Anne Arundel County NAACP Youth & College Division, where he dealt with community issues such as racism and inequities in the county. He also helped to successfully advocate for police body camera funding as well as the requirement of mandatory written apologies for students involved in bias-motivated behavior."



You can read all about him and other members of the AACPS board members here: https://www.aacps.org/domain/157

