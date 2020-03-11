This episode we sit down with Anne Arundel County Councilman Andrew Pruski to talk about what local government is like and his time dealing with Covid and with Laura Efrom from the Anne Arundel County Public Library who talks about the various programs the library has to keep you engaged and reading. Tune in!
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 13:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64503
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108047529.mp3
|Length:
|00:53:55
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|20
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 20: Councilman Pruski and AACPL, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT