    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 20: Councilman Pruski and AACPL

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode we sit down with Anne Arundel County Councilman Andrew Pruski to talk about what local government is like and his time dealing with Covid and with Laura Efrom from the Anne Arundel County Public Library who talks about the various programs the library has to keep you engaged and reading. Tune in!

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:53:55
