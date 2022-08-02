Fort Meade Declassified Ep 50 Armed Services Blood Program

This is a very special episode, we hit the big 5-0! And on our 50th episode we sat down with LCDR Jeffrey Hebert to talk about the Armed Services Blood Program and all the great things they do to provide life saving blood to service members and their families. Tune in!
For more info on the ASBP:
https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/
https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Armed-Services-Blood-Program
