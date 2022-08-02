Fort Meade Declassified Ep 50 Armed Services Blood Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68476" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is a very special episode, we hit the big 5-0! And on our 50th episode we sat down with LCDR Jeffrey Hebert to talk about the Armed Services Blood Program and all the great things they do to provide life saving blood to service members and their families. Tune in!





For more info on the ASBP:

https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/



https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Armed-Services-Blood-Program