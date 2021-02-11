Fort Meade Declassified Ep 44 Vaccine Mandates with JAG

On this episode Maj. Emily Geisinger, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate at Fort Meade, talks with us about Vaccine Mandates and the timelines for the different services. This is one you don't want to miss, there is a lot of great information whether you are active duty or a civilian. So tune in!
