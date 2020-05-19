Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 8 COVID-19 update with Col. Spragg and CSM Behnkendorf

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Garrison Commander, Col. Erich Spragg and Command Sgt. Major Michael Behnkendorf talk about the current state of COVID-19 at Fort Meade and what the plans are moving forward with the pandemic. We also have a special message from Anne Arundel County Executive, Steuart Pittman. Plus, the Army Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) team takes us through a breathing exercise.

