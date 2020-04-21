Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 6 Part 2 - Women's Leadership Panel

Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency is joined by the agency's Chief of Staff, Laura Radney and Cyber Development Director, Dr. Serena Chan to discuss what it means to be a woman in leadership, the challenges they faced and what we can all do to help ensure equal leadership opportunities for women in the workforce.
