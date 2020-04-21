Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 6 Part 2 - Women's Leadership Panel

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency is joined by the agency's Chief of Staff, Laura Radney and Cyber Development Director, Dr. Serena Chan to discuss what it means to be a woman in leadership, the challenges they faced and what we can all do to help ensure equal leadership opportunities for women in the workforce.

