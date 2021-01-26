Fort Meade Declassified Ep 25: Taking care of your mental health with Maj. Amy Brzuchalski

There are a lot of great resources here at Fort Meade to help you take care of your mental health thanks to the behavioral health team at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center (KACC). In this episode we are talking with Maj. Amy Brzuchalski, chief of Behavioral Health, about all of the services you can use and why it is important for you to take care of your mental health.



Here are some links to help you get started:

https://kimbrough.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health-Substance-Abuse



Facebook and Twitter: @KimbroughCARES

Instagram: @kimbroughacc



You can find some great community resources here:

www.ftmeaderesiliency.org