    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 25: Taking care of your mental health with Maj. Amy Brzuchalski

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    There are a lot of great resources here at Fort Meade to help you take care of your mental health thanks to the behavioral health team at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center (KACC). In this episode we are talking with Maj. Amy Brzuchalski, chief of Behavioral Health, about all of the services you can use and why it is important for you to take care of your mental health.

    Here are some links to help you get started:
    https://kimbrough.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health-Substance-Abuse

    Facebook and Twitter: @KimbroughCARES
    Instagram: @kimbroughacc

    You can find some great community resources here:
    www.ftmeaderesiliency.org

    LEAVE A COMMENT

