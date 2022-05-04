Fort Meade Declassified Ep 54 Month of the Military Child with Francisco Jamison

On this episode we talk with Francisco Jamison, Fort Meade's Child and Youth Services Division Chief about the 35th annual Month of the Military Child. Many of us have children that have to experience military life along the course of our careers and we're taking a moment to celebrate them and share loads of resources. Tune in!



Here are a few:

www.Tutor.com - Free on line tutoring



Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) - www.militarychild.org

includes SchoolQuest - online tools to manage school transitions



Military One Source - www.militaryonesource.com



Military Interstate Children Compact Commission (MIC3) - www.MIC3.net

Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children