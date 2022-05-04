Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 54 Month of the Military Child with Francisco Jamison

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 54 Month of the Military Child with Francisco Jamison

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode we talk with Francisco Jamison, Fort Meade's Child and Youth Services Division Chief about the 35th annual Month of the Military Child. Many of us have children that have to experience military life along the course of our careers and we're taking a moment to celebrate them and share loads of resources. Tune in!

    Here are a few:
    www.Tutor.com - Free on line tutoring

    Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) - www.militarychild.org
    includes SchoolQuest - online tools to manage school transitions

    Military One Source - www.militaryonesource.com

    Military Interstate Children Compact Commission (MIC3) - www.MIC3.net
    Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68873
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108899360.mp3
    Length: 00:32:12
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 54
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 54 Month of the Military Child with Francisco Jamison, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 6 Part 1 - Vice Admiral Nancy Norton, DISA JFHQ-DODIN
    Fort Meade Declassified
    Ep. 6 Part 2 - Women's Leadership Panel
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 6 Part 2 - Women's Leadership Panel
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 9 Staying fit with the Army Wellness Center
    Fort Meade Declassified
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 10 CYS and Honoring Historical Families
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 11 Soundoff! Sendoff and HCB Change of Command
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 12 PCS season and Kuhn Hall renovations
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 13 - Family Child Care and the USO
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 14 - Saying Farewell to Garrison Commander, Col. Spragg
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 15: The Very Different New School Year and We Say Farewell to an Educator
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 16: Meet your new Garrison Commander, Col. Christopher Nyland
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 17: the 2020 Census and Sarah's House
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 18: The Community Ambassador Program and the O's
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 19: The R2 Performance Center
    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 2
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 20: Councilman Pruski and AACPL
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 21 - DISA's Internship program and Health and Wellness on Fort Meade
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 22 The Recovery Review Board
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 23 - Maryland Delegate for District 32 Mike Rogers
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 24: NAMI Howard County Veterans Support Group
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 25: Taking care of your mental health with Maj. Amy Brzuchalski
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 26: Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. K
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 27 Inauguration Task Force
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 28 AACPS Student Board Member Drake Smith
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 29: Family Advocacy Program Social Worker Katherine Schaible
    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 3
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 30 The Big CYS Update
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 31 Andrew Pike for Army Emergency Relief
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 32 Maj. Gen. Omar Jones Commander of MDW/JTFNCR
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 33 Meade High School Teacher of the Year
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 35 AAFES GM Robin Boylan
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 37 Farewell to two of our own
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 38 Arundel County Rideshare Coordinator Jessica Allen
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 39 George Matthews from Army Community Service
    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 4
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 40 The Back to School Special
    Fort Meade Declassified EP 41 Capital Shield
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 42 Central Maryland Chamber Comedy Show
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 43 Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 44 Vaccine Mandates with JAG
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 45 Musculoskeletal Injury Prevention
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 46 Family and Finance
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 47 ASAP and Winter Weather Update
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 48 Howard and Anne Arundel County Workforce Development
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 49 Kuhn Hall and the Resiliency Portal
    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 5
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 50 Armed Services Blood Program
    Fort Meade Declassified EP 51 Meade H.S. Cyber Team
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 53: Fort Meade Medical EFMP
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 53 a Service Dog joins the team and we say farewell to Kirk
    Fort Meade Declassified - Special Episode with MG Omar Jones
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 7 Wellness with ASAP
    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 8 COVID-19 update with Col. Spragg and CSM Behnkendorf

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT