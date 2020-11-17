Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 21 - DISA's Internship program and Health and Wellness on Fort Meade

    MD, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode we talk to our teammates at the Defense Information Systems Agency about their internship program and how they've had to adapt during the Covid response. Followed by a conversation our Command Information Chief had with a health and wellness expert about the importance of taking care of yourself.

