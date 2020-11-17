This episode we talk to our teammates at the Defense Information Systems Agency about their internship program and how they've had to adapt during the Covid response. Followed by a conversation our Command Information Chief had with a health and wellness expert about the importance of taking care of yourself.
|11.17.2020
|11.17.2020 14:52
|Newscasts
|64631
|2011/DOD_108067018.mp3
|00:49:05
|Fort Meade Declassified
|21
|2020
|podcast
|MD, US
|0
|13
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 21 - DISA's Internship program and Health and Wellness on Fort Meade, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
