Fort Meade Declassified Ep 56 with Maj. Gen. Pepin, Fort Meade's Senior Commander

The Fort Meade Declassified teams hit the road and traveled to Fort McNair to chat with Maj. Gen. Allan Pepin. He has been at the helm of the Military District of Washington for about a year now and talks with us about his priorities and why having a "people first" attitude is key to leadership.



Digital Jibber is back and Chad Jones is talking about kindness and how a few words can help a person turn their day around.