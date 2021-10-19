October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Celena Flowers from the Family Advocacy Program is here to provide details on the differences between domestic violence and intimate partner violence, she also provides us with resources for the community in case you need assistance.
The Family Advocacy Program can be reached at (301)677-4118.
Tune in for more!
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 08:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67594
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108635895.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:27
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|43
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 43 Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT