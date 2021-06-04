This episode we chat with Francisco Jamison, CYS Director, and Kathleen Wyrough and we talk about some big news for CYS here at Fort Meade. As always we also have our Jibber segment from you friendly neighborhood PAO Chad Jones.
Tune in!
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65926
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108267395.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:24
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 30 The Big CYS Update, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT