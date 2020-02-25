This episode features Sgt. First Class Phillip Kennedy Johnson, a member of the U.S. Army Field Band and a published author. Join us for a talk about his work in the band, in comics and soon to a streaming service near you.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2020 12:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63025
|Filename:
|2002/DOD_107697759.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:24
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|4
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Episode 4, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT