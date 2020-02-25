(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 4

    Fort Meade Declassified Episode 4

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode features Sgt. First Class Phillip Kennedy Johnson, a member of the U.S. Army Field Band and a published author. Join us for a talk about his work in the band, in comics and soon to a streaming service near you.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Episode 4, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

