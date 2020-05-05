The Fort Meade Army Substance Abuse Program team joins us to talk about wellness during quarantine. You will be walked through a mantra exercise to help you de-stress during these very stressful times. Get comfy and join us!
Stay healthy!
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2020 08:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63536
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107801944.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:53
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|7
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 7 Wellness with ASAP, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT