    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 7 Wellness with ASAP

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    The Fort Meade Army Substance Abuse Program team joins us to talk about wellness during quarantine. You will be walked through a mantra exercise to help you de-stress during these very stressful times. Get comfy and join us!
    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.06.2020 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63536
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107801944.mp3
    Length: 00:26:53
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 7
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 7 Wellness with ASAP, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast

