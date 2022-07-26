Fort Meade Declassified Ep 62 Farewell Col. Christopher Nyland w/Chad Jones

On this special episode Chad Jones, Fort Meade Public Affairs Officer, sits down with Col. Christopher Nyland, outgoing Garrison Commander, and talks about his time in command for the last few years. This conversation covers all the many things he's learned as a commander and the lessons he'll take with him on his next journey. Chad was even able to squeeze in our lightning round questions at the end.
