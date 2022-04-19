Fort Meade Declassified Ep 55 Talking about SHARP Month in April

On this episode we talk with Samantha Herring, Garrison Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), about Sexual Harassment Assault Response & Prevention Month.
If you have any questions about SHARP or an incident and want to find out how you can help use the numbers below for more info:
Garrison Lead SARC: Samantha.b.herring.civ@army.mil
Fort Meade 24/7 Helpline (443) -845-0876
DoD Safe Helpline (877) 995-5247
https://www.safehelpline.org
Fort Meade Declassified
