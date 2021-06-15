Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 35 AAFES GM Robin Boylan

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode we talk about the Fort Meade exchange and the services and benefits they provide the garrison. Robin Boylan stops by to talk about his time as GM for several exchanges in the area and everything that entails.

    Join us for a great episode that answers a few of the questions our community has about the exchange!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 14:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66655
    Length: 00:23:52
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 35
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 35 AAFES GM Robin Boylan, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

