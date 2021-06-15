This episode we talk about the Fort Meade exchange and the services and benefits they provide the garrison. Robin Boylan stops by to talk about his time as GM for several exchanges in the area and everything that entails.
Join us for a great episode that answers a few of the questions our community has about the exchange!
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 14:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66655
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108401518.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:52
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|35
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 35 AAFES GM Robin Boylan, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
