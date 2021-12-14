Fort Meade Declassified Ep 47 ASAP and Winter Weather Update

On the final episode of 2021 we close out with an important message about staying healthy and safe during the winter holidays. We talk with Sampson Robinson from the Army Substance Abuse Program about healthy habits and being responsible. Also, we have some important info about winter weather and how to stay informed. Tune in!



Resources if you need someone to talk to:

National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, press 1

Fort Meade ASAP: 301-677-2727

Maryland Suicide Prevention Hotline: Dial 211, press 1