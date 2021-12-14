On the final episode of 2021 we close out with an important message about staying healthy and safe during the winter holidays. We talk with Sampson Robinson from the Army Substance Abuse Program about healthy habits and being responsible. Also, we have some important info about winter weather and how to stay informed. Tune in!
Resources if you need someone to talk to:
National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, press 1
Fort Meade ASAP: 301-677-2727
Maryland Suicide Prevention Hotline: Dial 211, press 1
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 12:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67989
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108729204.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:10
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Track #
|47
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 47 ASAP and Winter Weather Update, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT