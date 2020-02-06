Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 9 Staying fit with the Army Wellness Center

    06.02.2020

    Audio by Sherry Kuiper 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    We are talking with the Fort Meade Army Wellness Center about staying healthy and fit at a time when gyms are closed and store shelves are more bare than normal. Our friends from the Army Substance Abuse Prevention stop by to tell us about their upcoming Drug Alert program.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:44
