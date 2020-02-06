We are talking with the Fort Meade Army Wellness Center about staying healthy and fit at a time when gyms are closed and store shelves are more bare than normal. Our friends from the Army Substance Abuse Prevention stop by to tell us about their upcoming Drug Alert program.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 18:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63720
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107839740.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:44
|Album
|Fort Meade Declassified
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 9 Staying fit with the Army Wellness Center, by Sherry Kuiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
