Fort Meade Declassified Ep 64 Back to School with Francisco Jamison

Our kids are back in school and there is some good information we received from Fran Jamison, Meade Child and Youth Services Director, so tune in!



If you have any questions just leave some feedback on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and we will get Fran and his team to respond. You can find us @FtMeade.



School Liaison Sarah Bonise - 301-677-1227

Sports Office - 301-677-5502