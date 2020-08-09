Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 12) Kaylee Schanda: The art of purpose-driven communication

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 12) Kaylee Schanda: The art of purpose-driven communication

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    AFWERX

    Kaylee Schanda: "Take a good, hard look in the mirror. You can't change your perspective if you don't understand your perspective."

    Kaylee is an experienced Public Affairs officer with a demonstrated history of working in the both the public and private sector. She has a background in media and communication analytics and is working toward a Master of Science (M.S.) in Strategic Communication at Troy University with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) focused in Literature/Creative Writing from New York University. She's passionate about the combination between strategy and analytics to make informed decisions and removing ourselves from silos through digital collaboration.

    During this episode, Kaylee joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss leveraging data and customer insights to solve problems and improve capabilities, shaping purpose-driven communication, and understanding your perspective and biases as a key component of grown.

    If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcasts on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show!

    For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html

    Follow AFWERX:
    Twitter: twitter.com/afwerx
    Instagram: instagram.com/afwerx
    Facebook: facebook.com/afwerx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 23:00
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64200
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107982505.mp3
    Length: 01:00:58
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 12) Kaylee Schanda: The art of purpose-driven communication, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    Podcast
    creativity
    communication strategy
    entrepreneurship
    community
    Air Force
    USAF
    defense
    innovation
    storytellers
    design thinking
    AFWERX
    Air Force public affairs
    Space Force
    InnovativeAF
    Spark Cell
    user-centered design
    intrapreneurship
    DisruptiveAF
    changemakers
    intrapreneurs
    Daniel Hulter
    Kinsley Jordan
    data-driven insights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT