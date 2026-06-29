The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 82 –The Unexpected Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Service, Part I

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Trident Room Podcast host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood interviews one of her mentors, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bobby Jones, discussing the unexpected yet invaluable lessons in life, leadership, and service that emerged throughout his distinguished naval career. From U.S. Naval Academy class 'anchor’ to commanding forces around the world, Jones reflects on the experiences that shaped his career and character.