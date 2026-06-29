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    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 82 –The Unexpected Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Service, Part I

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 82 –The Unexpected Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Service, Part I

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Trident Room Podcast host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood interviews one of her mentors, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bobby Jones, discussing the unexpected yet invaluable lessons in life, leadership, and service that emerged throughout his distinguished naval career. From U.S. Naval Academy class 'anchor’ to commanding forces around the world, Jones reflects on the experiences that shaped his career and character.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 15:19
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92532
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111811226.mp3
    Length: 00:28:09
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 82 –The Unexpected Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Service, Part I, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bobby jones
    United States Navy
    United States Naval Academy (USNA)
    CDR Bobby Jones (Ret.)
    Commander Bobby Jones

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