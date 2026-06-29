Trident Room Podcast host Cmdr. Alanna Youngblood interviews one of her mentors, retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Bobby Jones, discussing the unexpected yet invaluable lessons in life, leadership, and service that emerged throughout his distinguished naval career. From U.S. Naval Academy class 'anchor’ to commanding forces around the world, Jones reflects on the experiences that shaped his career and character.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 15:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|92532
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111811226.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:09
|Artist
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Album
|The Trident Room Podcast
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 82 –The Unexpected Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Service, Part I, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.